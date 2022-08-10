Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,386. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $491,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Stories

