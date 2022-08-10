Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,715,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 461,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.