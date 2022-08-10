Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 619.4% in July

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

