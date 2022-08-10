Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 619.4% in July

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.6 %
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.