Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 11.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.36. 1,242,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,882,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Tilray by 320.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

