TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Up 1.9 %

TLLTF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 93,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

