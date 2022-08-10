TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Hits $68.11 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00005314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $68.11 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

