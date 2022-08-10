TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

Shares of USCT stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Wednesday. 49,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,007. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

