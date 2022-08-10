Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 204.6% in July

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 204.6% from the July 15th total of 774,800 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 106,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,383. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.23. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently commented on TNXP. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,441.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,781,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582,160 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

