Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 605,229 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.52% of Elanco Animal Health worth $63,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,844,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 150,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,446. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

