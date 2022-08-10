Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 69,544 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.49% of Restaurant Brands International worth $88,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.7 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

