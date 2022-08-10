Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 370,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $71,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $163.21. 70,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,973. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

