Toronto Dominion Bank Has $103.42 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 495,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $103,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. 79,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,584. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

