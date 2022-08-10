Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,528 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $73,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.16. 102,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.