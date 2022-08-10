Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $46,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.55. 4,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,828. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

