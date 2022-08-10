Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 115,976 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,976 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Teck Resources worth $66,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

TECK stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 194,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TECK. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.