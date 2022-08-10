Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 88,358 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 88,358 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $77,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. 103,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702,176. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

