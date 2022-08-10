Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 90,122 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $56,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $174.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.