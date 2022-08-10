Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 96,734 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,734 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. The stock had a trading volume of 407,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,888,146. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

