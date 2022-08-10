Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 113,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $177,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 256,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.