Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading 13.5% Higher

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 11,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $647.96 million and a PE ratio of -32.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $813,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,804,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.