Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 1% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.53. 37,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 87,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPYP. American Trust bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 647,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

