Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tower One Wireless Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS TOWTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,502. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

