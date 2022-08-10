Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $17.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 307,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,059. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

