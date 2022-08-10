Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.
TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of TTD stock traded up $17.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 307,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,059. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
