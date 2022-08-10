Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.65.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 259.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

