TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Declares $18.50 Quarterly Dividend

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 18.50 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock traded up $25.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.31. 8,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.46 and a 200-day moving average of $606.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.62.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

