TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $685.00 at Susquehanna

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $629.00 to $685.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.62.

NYSE:TDG traded up $21.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,992. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $570.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

