Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 15,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 206,271 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.57.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,542,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,542,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Hair purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,866 shares of company stock worth $3,150,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.