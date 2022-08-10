Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 15,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 206,271 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.57.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts
In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,542,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,542,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Hair purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,866 shares of company stock worth $3,150,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.