Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,779,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,847,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

