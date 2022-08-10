Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Up 114,200.0% in July

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 114,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trimax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXN remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 916,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,022. Trimax has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Trimax Company Profile

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

