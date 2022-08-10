Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Insider Kyle Steven Brown Acquires 6,060 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyle Steven Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60.

TRIN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 254,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $599.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

