Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. Trinity Place shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 6,776 shares traded.

Trinity Place Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Trinity Place by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinity Place by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Place by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

