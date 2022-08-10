Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,138 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,276,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,436,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 7,918,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

