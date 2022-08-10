TRON Market Cap Hits $6.53 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, TRON has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.53 billion and approximately $366.98 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002574 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,411,983,200 coins and its circulating supply is 92,411,992,796 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

