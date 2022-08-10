TRON (TRX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.31 billion and $390.96 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002568 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10,129.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,413,881,838 coins and its circulating supply is 92,413,886,667 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.