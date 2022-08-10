TrueWealth Financial Partners Has $10.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 10.4% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,336. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $152.74 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

