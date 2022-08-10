TrueWealth Financial Partners Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,020,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.