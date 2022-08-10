Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TFC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 68,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,638. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

