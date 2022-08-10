Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
Truist Financial Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of TFC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 68,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,638. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
