TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.399-2.429 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 4,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.