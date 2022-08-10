TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $9.82 on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,840. TTEC has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.
TTEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
