TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $9.82 on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,840. TTEC has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

About TTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in TTEC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $446,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

