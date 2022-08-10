TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.
TTEC Stock Down 15.1 %
TTEC stock traded down $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. TTEC has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of TTEC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
