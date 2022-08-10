TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $28.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.19.

A number of research firms have commented on TSP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 30.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 107.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Stock Down 5.0 %

TuSimple Company Profile

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.33.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

