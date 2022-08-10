TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 10.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 43,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,849,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several brokerages have commented on TSP. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in TuSimple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

