Tycoon (TYC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,489.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $777,120.73 and approximately $34,489.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065279 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.