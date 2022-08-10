Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $166,843.93

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $166,843.93 and $645.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015048 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00039376 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
