Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. 43,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

