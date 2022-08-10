Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Down 8.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $80.15 and last traded at $80.22. 32,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,255,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.
The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
