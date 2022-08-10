Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Down 8.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $80.15 and last traded at $80.22. 32,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,255,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.

The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

