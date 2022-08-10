Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Earnings Miss

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $80.15 and last traded at $80.22. Approximately 32,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,255,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.

The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.