U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of USB traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

