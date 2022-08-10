U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 176,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

