UBS Group Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to €350.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

NYSE:LIN opened at $306.66 on Wednesday. Linde has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

